She's not ready to spill all her secrets about her relationship with Eddie Cibrian in a book, but LeAnn Rimes is happy to dish about the couples' first anniversary via Twitter.

Reflecting back on their April 22, 2011 nuptials, the country singer gushed to her followers: "A year ago this weekend was [so] perfect."

Rimes got emotional even before the duo started celebrating the happy occasion. "OMG crying at anniversary cards, someone slap me!" she tweeted Thursday. And it seemed she couldn't wait to kick off the festivities.

"I gave Eddie his anniversary gift early," Rimes, 29, tweeted the next day. "I can never wait! He was so cute. He loved it so much, he wore it to bed. For you dirty minds, it was a watch. :) I just thought that was super cute. All boys, no matter what age love their toys a lot."

She and her hubby were spotted enjoying a romantic, PDA-filled lunch at Toscanova restaurant in Calabassas, Calif. later on Friday.

Rimes first met the actor, 38, when they costarred together in the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. At the time, both were married to other people -- Cibrian to makeup artist Brandi Glanville, mother to his sons Mason, 7, and Jake, 4; Rimes to backup dancer turned chef Dean Sheremet -- and Us Weekly broke news of their ongoing extramarital affair in March 2009.

