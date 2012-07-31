NEW YORK (AP) -- It's the end of the Broadway rainbow for "`End of the Rainbow."

Producers said Tuesday the play about Judy Garland's last days will close Aug. 19, having played a total of 176 performances at the Belasco Theatre.

The show, which played in London before landing in New York, earned English star Tracie Bennett a 2012 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle awards and a Tony Award nomination.

Fans can take solace that "End of the Rainbow" will next be seen in Los Angeles from March 12 through April 21, 2013, as part of CTG/Ahmanson Theatre's 2012/2013 Season.

A national tour is being planned and a film adaptation, also starring Bennett, is currently in development. The actress also has a CD out, "Tracie Bennett Sings Judy."

———

Online:

http://endoftherainbowbroadway.com