She's been engaged to Liam Hemsworth for just over a month and already Miley Cyrus has babies on the brain.

Set to tie the knot with the Hunger Games hunk, 22, bride-to-be Cyrus, 19, isn't worried about wedding planning as much as she is family planning. "Miley and Liam really want to have a baby quickly," a Cyrus family source tells Us Weekly of the couple, together since meeting on The Last Song set in 2009.

Hemsworth is said to a strong motivating factor in the singer's pregnancy plan, given the fact that his older brother, Chris Hemsworth, welcomed daughter India in May.

When the time comes for Cyrus and Hemsworth to expand their family -- which currently includes five dogs -- they'll already have the approval of their loved ones.

"They are both mature and ready for this," says a source of the couple, often criticized for their decision to wed so young. "Miley is 19 going on 40."

