Give this man a hand! Enrique Iglesias may be in pain, but he's still willing to joke about it.

On June 1, the singer underwent reconstructive surgery on his hand after he severely injured it while grabbing a camera-carrying drone during a concert. He took to Instagram that same day to humorously reveal his pain tolerance.

"That day when you feel like you woke up on a bed of nails," he captioned a photo of him literally laying down on a bed of nails.

Enrique's publicist confirmed the surgery on Twitter but also indicted that the accident is only a minor speed bump and the Sex and Love tour will continue next month.

"Thank you to all for your concern and good wishes," the singer's rep tweeted. "Enrique is undergoing reconstructive hand surgery today in LA. He will resume his SexAndLove tour #July3rd #México "

According to reports, after slicing his hand and gushing blood, Enrique managed to finish the concert in Tijuana, Mexico. He even drew a heart with the blood on his white t-shirt.

"The show must go on," he reportedly said.

You gotta hand it to him, the man knows how to make the best out of a bad (and gruesome) situation.