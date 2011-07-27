A Hollywood mansion which housed the boys from "Entourage" has been sold for an impressive $4.2 million.

The Tuscan-style villa, which was home to Adrian Grenier's movie star character Vincent Chase and his pals in the show's seventh season, boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and seven fireplaces.

Fans will likely remember the driveway the most, in addition to its impressive forecourt, which features a huge stone fountain.

The buyer is believed to be a top producer on the CSI crime drama shows.

Entourage's eighth and final series is currently airing in the U.S.