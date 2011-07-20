Jeremy Piven has vowed to convince U.S. President Barack Obama to film a cameo role for "Entourage" if producers ever make a big screen version of the hit show.

The comedy drama has featured walk-on parts by a slew of famous faces including Martin Scorsese, Christina Aguilera, Kanye West, Scarlett Johansson, and Mark Wahlberg.

Now Piven and his "Entourage" co-star Kevin Dillon have revealed they unsuccessfully tried to sign up Obama for a cameo - and they have promised to get him on board if plans for a movie version of the show get the green light.

Dillon tells the New York Daily News, "We thought maybe there was a chance we could get him to do something. But it didn't happen."

Piven adds, "We'll get him for the movie."