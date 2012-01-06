R&B star Eric Benet better brush up on his lullabies!

The singer and his wife of five months, Manuela Testolini, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lucia Bella Testolini Jordan, his rep confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

Testolini gave birth to their daughter Dec. 21 in Los Angeles.

Swapping vows in Newport Beach, Calif., the couple of four years said their "I do"s in a "low-key ceremony" attended by 150 family members and friends.

It's the second marriage for "Real Life" singer Benet and Testolini, who both have famous exes. The Grammy-nominated artist and actress Halle Berry ended their three-year marriage in 2005, while Testolini was married to Prince from 2001 to 2006.

