NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Eric Church is playing movie host on CMT.

The country star is helping the network air the mini-movie "Mixtape" commercial-free this weekend. The half-hour movie, written by Peter Zavadil and Roger Vaughn, was inspired by Church's recent hit "Springsteen." The movie, in turn, inspired Church's video for the song, which spent two weeks at No. 1 earlier this year.

The movie will air Saturday and Sunday and then can be watched on demand at the network's website.

Church will host an online contest in conjunction with the premiere and is giving away two tickets to his tour.

———

Online:

http://www.cmt.com

http://www.ericchurch.com