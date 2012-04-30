Them's fighting words!

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, country music star Eric Church went off on NBC's The Voice, taking aim at mentors Blake Shelton, 35, and Cee Lo Green, 37. "Honestly, if Blake Shelton and Cee Lo Green f-cking turn around in a red chair, you got a deal?" he sniped. "That's crazy. I don't know what would make an artist do that. You're not an artist."

Church, 34, added that he would never appear on a show like The Voice or American Idol. "If I was concerned about my legacy, there's no f-cking way I would ever sit there," he said. "Once your career becomes about something other than the music, then that's what it is. I'll never make that mistake. I don't care if I f-ckng starve."

The "Drink in My Hand" singer complained that country music is dominated by former American Idol contestants, including Carrie Underwood, 29, Kellie Pickler, 25, and Scotty McCreery, 18.

Church's comments didn't sit well with Shelton, who tweeted: "I wish I misunderstood this. . ."

Shelton's wife of one year, Miranda Lambert, 28, was more direct. "Thanks Eric Church for saying I'm not a real artist. Or Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. You're welcome for the tour in 2010." (Lambert finished third on Nashville Star in 2003; she has since won 10 Academy of Country Music Awards.)

