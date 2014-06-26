Though "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane is all about family these days -- Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart and has two daughters, Billie, 4, and Georgia, 2 -- this wasn't always the case.

Dane, 41, and Gayheart, 42, were memorably embroiled in a nude tape scandal with former teen beauty queen Kari Ann Peniche in 2009, and he also went to rehab in 2011 for an addiction to painkillers after a sports injury.

"We've all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca," Dane tells People magazine in a candid new interview. "I never had a family, and now I do. I know I'm a very lucky guy."

Dane's father died when he was just seven years old.

But though he acknowledges his slip-ups in the past, Dane, who's currently starring in TNT's "The Last Ship," is "happy" with his current state-of-mind.

"I honestly think I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be at this moment in time," he adds. "And I'm really happy."

