Jessica Simpson was feeling the love on her birthday!

The singer and style icon, who turned 31 Sunday, tweeted that it was "only 1 p.m. and I think I have pretty much heard from everyone in my life! That is a birthday record! Huge smile on my face!"

Hours later, Simpson's fiance Eric Johnson presented her with the ultimate gift: a bright orange Birkin bag (with an estimated retail value of $15,000).

"Eric made my birthday!" Simpson raved of the lavish gift. "I have never been more surprised in my life! Jackie O who?"

Simpson's 31st year looks to be a promising one: she will mentor aspiring fashion designers alongside Nicole Richie and menswear designer John Varvatos on NBC's new reality competition series, Fashion Star. Hosted by supermodel Elle MacPherson, Executive VP of Alternative Programming Paul Telegdy recently told Us Weekly he's happy to have Simpson on board.

"With an almost billion dollar lifestyle brand under her belt she is sure to be an excellent mentor to our up-and-coming designers," he said.

