Erin Andrews still thinks someone should pay for her peephole-video lawsuit... and pay big.

Court documents show that the "Dancing With The Stars" host is seeking $75 million from Marriott International and several other defendants after she was secretly videotaped naked in a Tennessee hotel room in 2008.

Erin initially filed the suit in a Nashville Circuit Court back in December 2011, alleging the defendants were guilty of negligence and invasion of privacy after a stalker named Michael David Barrett managed to film her through her hotel peephole. He later posted clips of his videos online, sparking an FBI investigation.

He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

In the lawsuit, Erin claims that Marriott is completely in the wrong because its employees told her stalker that she had been staying at the hotel, gave him her room number and then put him in the room next door.

The trial is set for February and is expected to last 10 days.