Erin Barry, the ex-wife of Tony Parker's NBA ex-teammate, Brent Barry, denies she had anything to do with the end of Parker's three-year marriage to Eva Longoria.

Us Weekly first reported that Longoria, 35, discovered hundreds of personal texts he had been sending to a woman. Soon after the magazine hit stands, multiple outlets claimed the woman was Barry.

Last week, on her Facebook page, she stated: "I DID NOT HAVE AN AFFAIR WITH TONY PARKER, nor did I 'pursue' Tony Parker. Unfortunately, because our divorces are occurring at the same time, great speculation has been cast on our friendship. My friendship with Tony Parker had nothing to do with the end of my marriage (which is painful enough without this added drama), and to assume that we had an affair is naïve, ridiculous, and completely misguided."

Just one year ago, the Barrys joined Longoria and Parker in shooting a spoof of the "Grease" number, "Summer Nights." Apparently, the friendships between the couples have gone separate ways since then.

Meanwhile, Parker, 28, and Longoria seem to be on better terms these days: They shared a meal at an L.A.-area hotel on Wednesday.

But they aren't reconciling, sources tell UsMagazine.com.

Says an insider: "It was just a friendly lunch to work out the details of the divorce."

