Erin Brockovich Apologizes for Boat DUI Arrest: "Clearly a Big Mistake"
Erin Brockovich is sorry. The 52-year-old legal advocate has issued an apology following her June 7 arrest for DUI while operating her boat.
"At no time was the boat away from the dock and there was no public safety risk," Brockovich said in a statement on Sunday, June 9 via the Associated Press. "That being said, I take drunk driving very seriously, this was clearly a big mistake, I know better and I am very sorry."
She added, "After a day in the sun and with nothing to eat it appears that a couple of drinks had a greater impact than I had realized."
The environmental activist, whom Julia Roberts portrayed in the 2000 film Erin Brockovich, was arrested after a Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden saw her "struggling to dock her boat" at Lake Mead near Las Vegas.
"She was not sure how to maneuver the boat into the dock," Nevada Department of Wildlife spokesman Edwin Lyngar told the Associated Press. "It's a simple thing if you can think clearly. But if you add alcohol and unfamiliarity of the area, it can all cause serious problems."
Brockovich posted $1,000 bail and was released from the Clark County Detention Center.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Erin Brockovich Apologizes for Boat DUI Arrest: "Clearly a Big Mistake"