Erin Brockovich is sorry. The 52-year-old legal advocate has issued an apology following her June 7 arrest for DUI while operating her boat.

"At no time was the boat away from the dock and there was no public safety risk," Brockovich said in a statement on Sunday, June 9 via the Associated Press. "That being said, I take drunk driving very seriously, this was clearly a big mistake, I know better and I am very sorry."

She added, "After a day in the sun and with nothing to eat it appears that a couple of drinks had a greater impact than I had realized."

PHOTOS: Celebrity mugshots

The environmental activist, whom Julia Roberts portrayed in the 2000 film Erin Brockovich, was arrested after a Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden saw her "struggling to dock her boat" at Lake Mead near Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Stars at court

"She was not sure how to maneuver the boat into the dock," Nevada Department of Wildlife spokesman Edwin Lyngar told the Associated Press. "It's a simple thing if you can think clearly. But if you add alcohol and unfamiliarity of the area, it can all cause serious problems."

PHOTOS: Big screen twins

Brockovich posted $1,000 bail and was released from the Clark County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Erin Brockovich Apologizes for Boat DUI Arrest: "Clearly a Big Mistake"