ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The founder of Essence and Latina magazines is scheduled to attend homecoming events at the University of New Mexico — his alma mater.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://goo.gl/a1Gt1i) that Ed Lewis is slated to speak Wednesday at The Pit, and sign copies of his book, "The Man from Essence." The 74-year-old entrepreneur also is scheduled to take part in an alumni open house Thursday.

Lewis graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1964 and was one of only five black students when he came to campus. He arrived at the school on a football scholarship but was cut from the team after his freshman year.

A 2005 book on leadership quotes former Dean of Students Howard Mathany as saying Lewis was cut because he supported Malcolm X and wore dashikis, or colorful African pullovers.

