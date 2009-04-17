Entertainment Tonight -- In response to the fallout stemming from controversial comments made in a recent magazine interview by Hulk Hogan, his daughter Brooke Hogan is sounding off in defense of her famous father. It's an ET exclusive!

"I cannot believe how blown out of proportion one small part of a seven-page article has become," Brooke says. "It's a classic case of a quote being taken out of context. I look up to my father in every way. He has been through so much and has taken the high road through it all. The idea that he would condone the O.J. situation is just outrageous."

In the Rolling Stone interview that triggered the controversy, Hulk addressed his frustrations regarding his divorce with estranged wife Linda Hogan, saying, "I could've turned everything into a crime scene, like O.J. (Simpson), cutting everybody's throat. You see a 19-year-old boy driving your Escalade, sleeping in your bed, with your wife. I mean, I totally understand O.J."

On Wednesday, a rep for Hogan made a follow-up statement to ET regarding the article: "Hulk in no way condones the O.J. situation. As part of a larger conversation, he referred to it to exemplify his frustration with his own situation."

Earlier this week, his estranged wife released a statement through her rep Gary Smith that read: "Hulk thinks he can do whatever he wants, to whomever he wants, whenever he wants. He is your classic narcissist who demands total control and will go to ANY extent necessary to get it. His violent and scary mood swings have been my nightmare for too many years. I hope for the sake of our kids that he gets the psychological help for himself and the safety of others."

