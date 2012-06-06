Entertainment Tonight.

Jim Carrey is responding to comments that his ex Jenny McCarthy made on Howard Stern's Sirius radio show about how their breakup affected her 10-year-old son, Evan.

Carrey tells ET, "I will always do what I believe is in the best interest of Evan's well being. It's unfortunate that Evan's privacy is not being considered. I love Evan very much and will miss him always."

McCarthy told Howard Stern in an interview on Monday that her son, who is autistic, misses Carrey and wants to see him. She asserted that she has tried to reach out to Carrey to arrange a meeting, though not directly to him, but through other channels. "I've tried to ask numerous times 'cause my son still asks, so I'm hoping that they will talk again," McCarthy said, adding that her son asks about Jim "almost weekly."

"I tell him, 'Someday, you will cross paths,'" McCarthy told Stern. According to McCarthy, Carrey was an "autism whisperer" who could get through to her son when no one else could. She said to Stern, "Don't make me cry!" when he asked how she felt about Carrey not currently being a part of her son's life.

Carrey and McCarthy dated from 2005 until 2010. Evan is McCarthy's son from her marriage to actor/director John Mallory Asher.

