NEW YORK (AP) -- Ethan Hawke is approaching uncharted territory: raising a teenage daughter. But the 41-year-old "Reality Bites" actor couldn't be more excited.

"I know she's a miracle happening. It's awesome," said Hawke of 13-year-old Maya Ray, his daughter with ex-wife Uma Thurman.

"People always warn me that it's going to be challenging having a teenage daughter, and the truth is it's one of the most exciting things that's ever happened to me," said Hawke. "She's a remarkable kid."

He easily jumped into his latest role -- a frustrated American writer who moves to Paris to be closer to his young daughter -- in his new film, "The Woman in the Fifth."

"I try to let every character that you play feel like they hit close to home. You know, whether the details of your life are similar or not, it's still a fiction. But what you want to do is make it personal to you," explained Hawke of the artsy, Polish-French movie, in theaters Friday.

Hawke's horror-thriller "Sinister" and his "Total Recall" reboot are slated to open later this year. He's also working on a follow-up to the romantic dramas "Before Sunrise" and "Before Sunset."

But his primary focus remains on his family, which includes his 10-year-old son, Levon Roan, from his marriage to Thurman, and daughters Clementine, 3, and 11-month-old Indiana with his wife, Ryan Shawhughes.

"My to-do list involves laundry and picking up kids from school. You know it's all the ordinary things of life. The work stuff, I just try to let it happen and see where it takes me," he said.

