Reality certain doesn't bite for Ethan Hawke these days: He's going to be a father for the fourth time!

A source close to the Oscar-nominated actor confirms that Hawke's wife Ryan Shawhughes is pregnant with the couple's second child.

The couple wed in 2008 and welcomed daughter Clementine in July of that year. Shawhughes is "five months along, totally showing," another insider tells Us. "They don't know the gender, but ... Clementine really wants a little brother!"

Hawke, 40, also has two kids -- Maya, 12, and Levon, 9 -- with ex-wife Uma Thurman, whom he divorced in 2004 after six years of marriage.

Adds the second source of Shawhughes (who once served as nanny to Maya and Levon): "She's got an adorable little basketball belly!"

Hawke's rep does not comment on his personal life.

