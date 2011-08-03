ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- Alaska officials have dismissed an ethics complaint filed against former Gov. Sarah Palin that alleged she violated state law because the TLC docu-series "Sarah Palin's Alaska" took advantage of a state film production program she signed into law.

Malia Litman of Dallas filed the complaint. She also alleged Palin benefited from the production of the eight-part series in violation of a two-year moratorium that bars former officials from being compensated for assisting others in dealing with the state.

Film office documents show producers of the reality program received nearly $1.2 million in tax production credits after spending about $3.6 million in the state.

The complaint dismissal says there's no basis for the grievance.