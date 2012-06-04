Entertainment Tonight.

Our own Mark Steines is getting some all-star recognition for his exceptional turn as a dad to his two boys, Kai and Avery.

Mark, who is nominated for an Entertainment TV Talk Show Host Big Daddy statue, joins celebrities such as Brad Pitt, David Beckham, Will Smith, Jay-Z, Johnny Depp and President Barack Obama who are all up for recognition in the fan-voted competition for top celebrity dad in the first ever Big Daddy Awards.

Launched by Mike Burg, Creator/Co-Executive Producer of the Teen Choice Awards, the new online award show seeks to honor the outstanding dads as well as generate contributions and recognition for prostate cancer research via the On The Line Foundation.

To see the full list of noms or to cast your vote and support the cause, visit www.bigdaddyawards.com now through June 17. Voters are also invited to share a Father's Day family photo in the Big Daddy gallery and to spread the word and encourage friends and family to vote and donate.

The winners will be announced on Monday, June 18, the day after Father's Day.

