ASSOCIATED PRESS -- Etta James' longtime manager says the terminally ill blues singer has been hospitalized after experiencing difficulty breathing.

Lupe De Leon says James' family is with her at a Southern California hospital where she was taken earlier this week.

De Leon, who has been James' manager for 30 years, says the singer is "in pretty bad shape" but it remains unknown whether she will be able to be released. He says James was taken to the hospital on Wednesday evening and is on a breathing apparatus.

James' doctor recently announced that the "At Last" singer has been diagnosed with terminal leukemia. The Grammy-winner and Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame member is also suffering from dementia. She has been receiving mostly at-home care.

A judge on Monday set aside $350,000 for James' treatment.

