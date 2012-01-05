LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Etta James' longtime friend and manager says the singer has been released from a Southern California hospital and is back at home with her family.

RELATED: Etta James Taken Off Respirator

Lupe De Leon says James was released Thursday afternoon, just a few days after the terminally ill singer's condition improved enough for her to be removed from a breathing machine.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Transferred To Los Angeles Hospital

The "At Last" singer had been hospitalized since before Christmas after she experienced difficulty breathing. James has been diagnosed with terminal leukemia, and she is also suffering from dementia.

She has been receiving mostly at-home care.

RELATED: George Michael Felt 'Lucky' To Be Home For Christmas

De Leon says James, who lives east of Los Angeles in Riverside County, is stable and is with her husband and other family members.