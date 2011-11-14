It seems as if the only person who can pull off a Victoria Beckham dress with ease is the designer herself.

At Sunday's Hollywood Style Awards in West Hollywood, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria wore a knee-length, caramel-colored sheath created by her designer BFF. Unfortunately, the form-fitting frock made it nearly impossibly for the 36-year-old actress to move.

"I can't walk in this f-cking dress!" Longoria said before honoring photographer Randall Slavin. "This is Victoria Beckham, and so you know, it's a size negative four. I can't breathe. I think the zipper is about to go swoosh!"

Ironically, Beckham, 37, wore a blue version of the same exact dress earlier that afternoon. The former Spice Girl had no problems walking as she carried her nearly 5-month-old daughter Harper (in a Bonpoint Paris ensemble) through LAX Airport.

