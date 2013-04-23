No office romance here! On Monday, Apr. 22, Ready for Love executive producer Eva Longoria denied reports that she's dating contestant Ernesto Arguello.

"WHAT?! AGAIN? Sorry guys, still not dating Ernesto Arguello," the 38-year-old Desperate Housewives alum tweeted. "Who are these 'sources?'"

"Sorry Ernesto Arguello is NOT dating me," she later added, "but you can see who he is dating on Ready For Love tomorrow night on ABC after The Voice."

Rumors surfaced earlier this week that Longoria and the 33-year-old Miami, Fla. engineer were dating after they were reportedly spotted going for a drive together on Sunday in L.A. and ended up at Longoria's home.

"Eva is not dating Ernesto," her rep said in a statement to E! News. "She is friends with all of the guys and matchmakers from the show, but nothing further." The currently single star has previously been romantically linked to Penelope Cruz's younger brother Eduardo and NFL star Mark Sanchez following her 2010 divorce from NBC star Tony Parker.

Meanwhile, the fate of Longoria's new reality dating show, Ready for Love, remains unclear. On April 18, Entertainment Weekly reported that the show had been canceled after airing three episodes. On Monday, however, Longoria retorted via Twitter that it was "just changing days."

