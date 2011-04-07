Eva Longoria broke down in tears on TV as she spoke about the humiliation she felt following the breakdown of her marriage to Tony Parker -- because the couple had always promised one another divorce was "not an option."

RELATED: See what Longoria and other celebs have been up to this week

Longoria ended her three-year marriage to basketball player Parker in November, amid allegations of his infidelity.

Their divorce was made official in January and she admits it was difficult to read about her relationship woes in the tabloids.

RELATED: Learn all about Longoria on MSN

During an interview with Piers Morgan, the British host asks if she felt humiliated by the split and she replies, "A bit. Mostly because it had to play out so publicly ... It was devastating to go through on its own, much less publicly ...

"Marriage in my family is really a sacred sacrament. It wasn't something we did frivolously. And our mantra was: Divorce is not an option. We always would kid about that: 'I'll kill him before I divorce him!' I guess the relationship ran its course...

"It was heartbreaking. It's the first time I'm talking about it so I'm sorry (for crying)! ... It was disappointing because I had such an identity in being Mrs. Parker and being a wife. When that's taken away from you, you go, 'Who am I?'"

But Longoria, who is now rumored to be dating Penelope Cruz's younger brother, Eduardo, insists she has no regrets about her time with Parker.

She explains, "So many people want me to hate him, want me to destroy him. But I don't, I wish nothing but the best for him. A really good friend of mine said, 'Hold onto the love and not the loss.' There was a reason why we got married, there was a reason why we fell in love, there was a reason why we were together seven years. I just choose to hold onto that."

RELATED VIDEO: Longoria flashes some skin on Letterman