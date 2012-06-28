It's really over for Eva Longoria and Eduardo Cruz.

A rep for the Spanish-born singer Cruz confirms exclusively to Us Weekly that he and the Desperate Housewives actress. 36, are no longer together.

Eduardo (whose sister is actress Penelope Cruz) and Longoria debuted their romance in February 2011; several months earlier, Longoria had split from husband Tony Parker, to whom she was married for four years. (Longoria was compelled to split from the San Antonio Spurs player after she discovered hundreds of inappropriate texts between him and another woman, their close pal Erin Barry.)

Cruz and Longoria initially split last March, but briefly reunited later in the spring.

Last fall, Longoria said she was "in a happy place" post-divorce. "Everyone says I look younger... Everyone keeps saying, 'You've never looked better. I think divorce agrees with me!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Eva Longoria, Eduardo Cruz Split for Good