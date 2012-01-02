Eva Longoria didn't fare well on the breakup diet.

In the January issue of Health, the 36-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star says the stress of her split with Tony Parker resulted in unwanted weight loss.

"I remember after my divorce, I was so thin and everyone kept saying how great I looked. It was probably the most unhealthy place I've ever been. So it was funny what people would see as 'healthy,'" Longoria says. "In my worst time, people were saying I've never looked better. [But now] I have a great diet and exercise routine."

"I like weight training and abs. I hate the elliptical," she tells Health. "I despise cardio. I just can't do it. So I try to do my cardio within the workout."

The self-proclaimed "hopeless optimist" says it didn't take long to get over Parker, 29.

"It's so funny, because I don't get depressed," says the star (currently dating Eduardo Cruz). "Even after my divorce, everybody was like, 'Wow, you bounced back so quick.' I was like, 'I am not letting this take over. Something great is around the corner -- I can't wait to see what's going to happen.'"

