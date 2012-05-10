Most women would be furious to learn that their husband had been unfaithful. Not Eva Longoria.

On Lifetime's "The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet" on Thursday, the 37-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star said she doesn't carry any "baggage" from her failed three-year marriage to San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker, 29.

"I am so secure in who I am. I really am! And I'm not conceited. I just think, "Wow, OK, that's the life you want to live.' It wasn't about who he chose. I mean, I had moments [where I wondered], 'Am I not sexy enough? Am I not pretty enough? Am I not smart enough?' But in so many of those questions, I immediately stopped and said, 'No, don't start doing that.' Because you can get stuck in that cycle and you can carry on to other things."

Longoria confronted Parker about the hundreds of inappropriate texts between him and mutual friend Erin Barry (who denied having an affair), which helped her understand why he cheated.

"Even having the conversation, I really wanted to provide a pillow for him to say and express 'the why.' Because I really wanted to know why," Longoria explained. "'I don't want to judge you. I'm not going to judge you. I'm not going to be mad in this moment. I'll be mad later.'"

The actress added, "People say, 'What grace!' And it wasn't that. I really wanted to know, and if you genuinely want to get something out of somebody, you have to not judge."

Longoria acknowledged that Parker's infidelity "was definitely not about me" and hearing about it "didn't make me feel better, but it helped me understand."

Sixteen months after her divorce was finalized, Longoria said she's "having a lot of fun" again. "I'm in a transitional state where I have no rules and I have no boundaries, and I don't really want to put those back up."

"The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet" airs Thursdays at 11 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

