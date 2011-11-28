One year ago, Eva Longoria was not in a very happy place.

On Nov. 17, 2010, she filed for divorce from San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker after three years of marriage; as reported in Us Weekly, the Desperate Housewives actress, 36, had discovered hundreds of inappropriate text messages between her husband and Erin Barry, then the wife of Parker's teammate Brent Barry.

"It stands to reason that I should be angry and resentful," Longoria tells Spanish Vanity Fair of the ordeal in its new issue. "But I am not."

One reason for the forgiving attitude? Eduardo Cruz. Longoria first stepped out with the singer (and younger brother to actress Penelope Cruz) in February 2011, and they're still going strong today.

"I was very lucky to find Edu," Longoria gushes of her guy, using her endearing nickname for him.

She's also ready for the next chapter in her career, with Desperate Housewives airing its series finale in May of next year.

"I've never doubted my talent," Longoria tells the magazine. "I know how to make a living. I am a gypsy!"

