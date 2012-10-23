Eva Longoria, Mark Sanchez Split

Us Weekly

Eva Longoria is once again a free agent.

After a couple months of dating, the actress, 37, and Mark Sanchez have split, a rep for the NFL star confirms to Us Weekly.

"Mark adores and respects Eva," Sanchez's rep tells Us. "It really was about scheduling more than anything else. They will remain close friends."

"There was no drama," one source tells Us of the split. "They just have completely different schedules and lifestyles."

Longoria confirmed her relationship with Sanchez -- linked in the past to actresses Hayden Panettiere and Jamie-Lynn Sigler and model Kate Upton -- in early September. "We're happy just dating," said the actress, who divorced Tony Parker in early 2011 and split from beau Eduardo Cruz this past June.

The New York Jets quarterback, 25, was spotted flirting with other women in downtown New York over the weekend sans Longoria. A second source tells Us that Sanchez told pals about the breakup Tuesday night at Manhattan hotspot Toy.

"He likes to go out and have fun," the first insider continues. "She's more focused on her career and her philanthropic work."

These days, Longoria is "very focused on her work for the Obama campaign," explains the source, and is currently in Los Angeles prepping for her role in a new film, "Frontera."

