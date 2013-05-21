Mon dieu! Although Eva Longoria tweeted that she'd have no more wardrobe malfunctions after she flashed her lady parts in Cannes on Saturday, May 18, she came just a little too close to suffering another embarrassing moment at the Global Gift Gala on Sunday, May 19.

PHOTOS: Most embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions ever

Choosing to wear underwear this time -- and wanting the whole world to know, Longoria donned a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline, her black panties clearly visible to onlookers. She was able to prevent a nip slip, however, thanks to strategically-placed circle designs over her chest area.

An unfazed Longoria, 38, easily rocked the sexy outfit, showing off her toned stomach and legs underneath the floor-length dress. She completed the risque look with a high bouffant, half-up hair style.

PHOTOS: Cannes 2013 -- what all the stars are wearing

It's not the first time Longoria took a risk while wearing a low-cut black dress. At the Golden Globes in Hollywood in January, the gown's plunging neckline led to an unfortunate nip slip.

PHOTOS: Desperate Housewives Cast: then & now

At Cannes, the former Desperate Housewives actress was all smiles while wearing the see-through number at the Global Gift Gala event, which she has organized since 2011. The initiative has benefited more than 10 foundations and has raised over $12 million.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Eva Longoria Risks Another Wardrobe Malfunction in Sheer Black Dress With Plunging Neckline: Picture