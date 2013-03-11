Eva Longoria shows off her curves in string bikini in Rio de Janeiro

eva longoria bikini rio body beach string suit

Us Weekly

Eva Longoria is taking a much-needed vacation! The busy actress hit the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on March 10 to enjoy a little fun in the sun.

Longoria, 37, got comfortable on a reclining chair to do some tanning in a little orange and white string bikini that showed off her curves.

PHOTOS: Winter's hottest celebrity bikini bodies

"Hello Rio de Janeiro! Guess which famous beach I'm on right now!" she tweeted Saturday with a photo of the beautiful scenery.

The beach babe also enjoyed a little sight-seeing during her vacation, writing March 10, "Visited the Cristo Rendentor in Rio today! So beautiful, a sight to remember!" (Kim Kardashian posed in a similar shot while on vacation Feb. 9.)

PHOTOS: Eva Longoria's sexy post-split style

How does Longoria stay in such great shape? In February, Longoria, a spokeswoman for Lay's Potato Chips "Do Us a Flavor" competition, told Yahoo's omg!, "I actually do have a good diet aside from the chips. I do diet and exercise. Some people think you can do one or the other, but it really goes hand in hand."

PHOTOS: 'Desperate Housewives' cast then and now

The "Desperate Housewives" actress, who celebrated the opening of her second restaurant, SHe, in Las Vegas in early February, is now gearing up for the March 26 premiere her reality show, "Ready for Love." Longoria is the producer of the NBC dating series, and Giuliana and Bill Rancic will act as hosts. The ex-wife of Tony Parker told E! News, "It's the most authentic love story ever to unfold on television."

Keep clicking to see other sexy pics of Eva ...