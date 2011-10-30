Has Eva Longoria found another basketball lover? Negative!

On Sunday, the New York Post's Page Six speculated that Longoria -- who divorced San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker in late 2010 -- was getting romantic with L.A. Lakers Forward Matt Barnes.

The paper said that the Desperate Housewives actress, 36, seemed "very flirty" and had "a spark" with Barnes, 31, during a Thursday dinner in NYC with two pals.

Although the item included a statement from Longoria's rep that the pair were just "friends," Longoria didn't appreciate Page Six's speculation.

"First Jessica Simpson, now this," she wrote on her WhoSay page -- alluding to rampant chatter about Jessica Simpson's possible pregnancy. "Once again, press gets it wrong, Matt barnes and I are not dating!"

She added: "We are doing a charity event together for Padres and Athletes vs Cancer."

Indeed, Longoria is currently dating Eduardo Cruz, a singer and the younger brother of Penelope Cruz. The affectionate twosome first stepped out together on a yacht in Miami in February of this year.

