Eva Longoria suffers Golden Globes wardrobe malfunction

Eva Longoria has never been desperate for attention, but she raised quite a few eyebrows at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 13. The actress suffered a nip slip after she accidentally flashed her right breast while posing on the red carpet with her hairstylist pal Ken Paves.

Longoria's wardrobe malfunction aside, the "Desperate Housewives" alum, 37, had tongues wagging earlier in the evening when she donned a backless Emilio Pucci dress featuring a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. The single star, whose leg-baring was compared to Angelina Jolie's 2012 Oscar pose,completed her look with Martin Katz jewels.

The actress didn't seem too bothered by her sartorial snafu, as Longoria shared pictures from the star-studded party featuring actress Hayden Panettiere and Olympic gymnasts Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman.

Since "Desperate Housewives" ended its eight-season run in the spring of 2012, Longoria has kept busy by campaigning for President Barack Obama. She will interview U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 26.

