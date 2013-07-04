Actress Eva Longoria has thanked the media for her new relationship with Ernesto Arguello, revealing rumors of a romance between the pair prompted them to start dating.

In April, the "Desperate Housewives" star was linked to entrepreneur Arguello after they reportedly grew close during his stint on Ready For Love, the doomed reality TV show she produced.

Longoria was quick to shut down the speculation, taking to her Twitter.com account to write, "Sorry ernestoarguello is NOT dating me, but u can see who he is dating on ReadyForLove ..."

But in an ironic twist, the rumors actually pushed the duo together, and the brunette beauty has confirmed they are now an item.

She tells People, "I think that's why our relationship is so special -- we truly started as friends. I guess we have the press to thank for pushing us to see something we didn't see!"

Things are going so well between the couple, Arguello recently jetted the star off to Nicaragua to introduce her to his family. The couple also reportedly stopped by a school he built in his native Honduras, and Arguello appears to be delighted the news of his celebrity romance is now public.

After Longoria tweeted, "Happy to share NOW that it's true! Couldn't be happier..." on Thursday, he wrote, "Me too baby, I LOVE YOU."

The news comes a week after Longoria's ex-husband, basketball star Parker, announced he was engaged to marry girlfriend Axelle Francine.