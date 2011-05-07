Pretty in pink!

Pregnant designer Victoria Beckham celebrated the impending arrival of her little girl with an all things pink baby shower thrown by pals Eva Longoria and Ken Paves Saturday.

Held at West Hollywood's Petit L'Ermitage hotel, Beckham's luncheon was attended by about 30 guests, including Demi Moore, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe, Tana Ramsay and fellow mom-to-be Selma Blair.

Clad in a purple V-neck dress, Beckham, 36, joined the fete around 12:15 p.m. and sipped Ice tea while well wishers patted her belly. In accordance with the pink theme, Beckham's bash featured centerpieces of light pink hydrangeas, red roses and pink gerber daisies. Pink chairs circled the rooftop pool.

Already the mom to three boys with husband David, the pregnant star was gifted pink items for her little girl. Among the must-haves? A pink Quinny Buzz stroller, pink Balboa Baby nursing pillow, pink bathrobe, a baby bassinet, a stuffed giraffe, books and clothes.

As the designer awaits the arrival of her daughter, David admits the family initially thought they'd be welcoming another boy.

"When we first found out, we went for the scan and they said, 'Oh, it's a boy.' I was like, 'Great,' and Victoria was like, 'Ugh. Another penis in the house,'" David told Jimmy Kimmel in April. "She thinks there's too many in the house already," he laughed. "So then we went back for the next scan and they said, 'Oh, we think it's a girl.'"

As for choosing names, the soccer star says his sons have taken the reigns.

"We've got a few in mind, but we've also said to the boys, 'Give us some ideas,'" David explained. "When we got told it was a boy, Romeo was like, 'How about Justin Bieber Beckham?' So now that we know it's a girl, he's like, 'What about Justine Bieber Beckham?'"

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

David and Victoria Beckham Tell Us About 'Heartfelt' Royal Wedding

Countdown: 13 Blingiest Celebs

Countdown: Celebrity Love Tokens

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: See how Victoria dresses her bump

VIDEO: What should A-list moms-to-be name their babies?

PHOTOS: See which other stars are expecting