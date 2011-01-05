By Kat Giantis

Eva Longoria might want to consider planting a really tall hedge to keep peeping tabloids at bay. It seems on the morning before Christmas, OK! magazine spied the newly Tony Parker-less actress, 35, barefoot in the garage of her Los Angeles home, wearing a tiny robe and in the company of Penelope Cruz's pierce-chinned, easy-on-the-eyes little brother, Spanish musician Eduardo Cruz, 25.

"They were clearly very comfortable with each other," alleges a source, who can apparently read body language from a distance. "He's there at least three nights out of every four -- he turns up and he leaves the next morning."

The spy also manages to work in a subtle plug for "Desperate Housewives" by adding, "They are trying desperately to stay beneath the radar."

But Longoria, who filed for divorce from her San Antonio Spurs hubby in November, ostensibly over his extramarital texting, downplays the romantic speculation. "Eva and Eduardo are friends," her rep pooh-poohs to the New York Post.

Meanwhile, Longoria has another pal in "Entourage" star-cum-social butterfly Kevin Connolly. The longtime friends ran the paparazzi gauntlet on Tuesday night after dinner at see-and-be-seen Los Angeles eatery Katsuya.

But could those supposed sleepovers be taking a toll on the actress? The London Daily Mail cattily highlights Eva's heavy-duty under-eye concealer, which turned to two strips of white under the camera flashes.

One thing Eva wasn't concealing was her left hand, which was sans her wedding ring.

