Eva Longoria's Vegas club files for bankruptcy
LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A Las Vegas nightclub owned by actress Eva Longoria has filed for bankruptcy to remain operating while reorganizing nearly $5.7 million in debt.
Lawyers for Beso LLC said in a federal Chapter 11 filing on Thursday that they project losing more than $76,000 per month at the CityCenter restaurant and nightspot.
Lawyers say Beso owes nearly $1.8 million to CityCenter for its lease at the Crystals mall inside the resort complex.
CityCenter is owned jointly by MGM Resorts International and Dubai World.
Longoria owns nearly one-third of the business but is also listed as an unsecured creditor.
Lawyers report she gave a cash loan of just over $1 million and paid $375,000 in legal fees.
