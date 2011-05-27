Don't expect Eva Mendes to be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

In a Wednesday night appearance on "Chelsea Lately," the 37-year-old actress explained why marriage is not for her.

"I'm not like anti-marriage or the institution, like for other people," Mendes told Chelsea Handler, 36. "And I love the idea of a union -- that's all very beautiful. But I think, you know, it's a very old fashioned, archaic kind of thing. We did it for land originally. How unromantic is that?"

"Well actually," Handler quipped. "If we were doing it for land now, I'd probably be more interested."

"I actually think it's really sexy to be with someone in your fifties and sixties and be like, 'That's my boyfriend,'" Mendes added. "I think husband and wife is just… very unsexy."

So will Mendes, who's dated her Peruvian filmmaker beau George Augusto since 2002, never get married? "Well no, because, it's not personal, it's just the institution… Why? If you love someone and you have a spiritual union, I just personally don't think [I need] a piece of paper because society tells me [is necessary]."

The "Hitch" star also isn't a fan of "all these wedding shows."

"It's just so over the top," she said. "It's so not about what it should be about."