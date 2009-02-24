Evan Rachel Wood And Marilyn Manson Spotted Together At Los Angeles Hotel
Is celebdom's most bizarre Prince of Darkness back with his gothling ex?
The New York Post reports that Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood left the W Hotel in Los Angeles together on Sunday morning prior to Wood's appearance at the Oscars.
Manson reportedly emerged first, telling a reporter he was waiting for his girlfriend. Wood then joined him and they left in the same car.
No wonder Evan wanted to keep those Mickey Rourke make-out rumors under wraps. Patching things up with the Antichrist is a delicate business, and dark prince Marilyn is known for being quite sensitive.
