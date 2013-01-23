Mum's no longer the word for mom-to-be Evan Rachel Wood! The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman actress, 25, showed off her growing baby bump in a stretchy black top while promoting her new flick at the Sundance Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Wood, who first broke her happy baby news to Us Weekly earlier this month, practically glowed in her barely-there makeup and simple black ensemble as she posed at the Getty Images Portrait Studio; the baby-to-be is the first for Wood and husband Jamie Bell.

"The couple is thrilled," a rep for the pair told Us Weekly on Jan. 11 of their impending bundle of joy.

But the pregnancy hasn't been all fun and games, however. The Mildred Pierce actress hasn't been shy about sharing her own pregnancy woes as well.

"Couldn't take pictures with some fans tonight at a restaurant cause I was so pregnant sick from food," she tweeted on Monday, Jan. 21. "Prob thought I was just an a--hole."

Wood and the Nymphomaniac actor married in an unexpected California wedding late last year on Oct. 30, sparking speculation that the actress might be pregnant after photos of her with what looked to be a slight bump surfaced. Wood denied any pregnancy at the time.

"Sorry to disappoint. But no baby on the way here," she tweeted after.

The pair initially met in 2005 on the set of Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends" video and reunited in 2011. Wood was previously engaged to rocker Marilyn Manson before they ended their relationship in August 2010.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Evan Rachel Wood Debuts Baby Bump at Sundance Film Festival