No secrets here! Evan Rachel Wood revealed this weekend that her husband Jamie Bell knows all about her female celebrity crush.

The actress, 26, dished on the soft spot she has for "Resident Evil" actress Milla Jovovich, saying Bell, 28, is "well aware of the crush."

Wood included the tidbit in a Twitter chat with Matthew Breen, the Editor-in-Chief of The Advocate. The "True Blood" alumna came out as bisexual in 2011, telling Esquire, "I'm up for anything. Meet a nice guy, meet a nice girl ..."

PHOTOS: Bisexual stars

In the online conversation, held April 27, Wood commented on her coming out, saying the piece in Esquire was "nothing compared to when I tried to come out to my mother when I was 12. I was so scared and cried so hard, I never got the words out."

The mother to one 9-month-old son with Bell added that she told her mother "years later before I came out publicly." She said that the public declaration was "such a weight lifted… I did it because it's a huge part of who I am. I wanted people to really know me."

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancies

"I also wanted to inspire people to be who they are," Wood continued to Breen. "Maybe help another struggling, terrified 12-year-old know its okay. And I didn't want to feel like I had to hide the women in my life."

PHOTOS: Evan and Jamie's engagement

Wood went on to expand on her own experience with bisexuality, saying, "I have certainly felt shamed from both sides for identifying that way. People like things black and white. It's less scary. Grey areas make people uneasy. But the pain and fear and confusion are just as real as any other sexuality and you are not alone."

PHOTOS: Evan Rachel Wood at the Oscars

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Amazing celebrity career comebacks

Like us on Facebook?

Celeb rebound romances