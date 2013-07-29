Evan Rachel Wood gives birth

Entertainment Tonight

Evan Rachel Wood and her husband, Jamie Bell, have welcomed their first child, a boy, Wood's rep confirms to ET!

"Parents and baby are all doing well," her rep added.

Wood and Bell, who married in October 2012, confirmed via Twitter in January that they were expecting: "Thanks for all your warm wishes. We are very happy. I'm gonna be a mama!"

