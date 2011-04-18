Evan Rachel Wood has the hots for both guys and girls.

In a new interview with Esquire, the 23-year-old "Mildred Pierce" actress, who split with fiance Marilyn Manson in August, reveals that she's bisexual.

"I was always into very androgynous things. Guys, girls ... I'm into androgyny in general," Wood explains. In fact, the actress says those qualities were what drew her to Manson in the first place. "I think one of the things that freaked people out so much is that we looked so different."

Wood also added that when she dates women, she tends to take the lead.

"I'm more of like the guy when it comes to girls. I'm the dominant one," she says. "I'm opening the doors, I'm buying dinner. Yeah, I'm romantic."

For now, the "True Blood" actress -- who's planning to move to New York -- says she's "up for anything." [I want to] meet a nice guy, [or] a nice girl."

