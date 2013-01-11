Evan Rachel Wood is pregnant with husband Jamie Bell's baby

UsWeekly

After secretly tying the knot late last year, Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell have an even bigger surprise for 2013: There's a baby on the way!

"Evan Rachel Wood and husband Jamie Bell confirmed that they are expecting their first child later this year," a rep for the pregnant actress, 25, and actor, 26, tells Us Weekly exclusively. "The couple is thrilled."

It's just the latest unexpected news for the Hollywood twosome, who got married in California on Oct. 30 in a top-secret bash where the "Mildred Pierce" actress wore a custom Chantilly lace mermaid gown by Carolina Herrera. The Britain-born "Man on a Ledge" actor first met Wood in 2005, when they co-starred together in Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends" video. After splitting in 2006, they reunited in summer 2011, with Bell proposing in early 2012.

Back in November, Wood shot down false speculation that she was expecting. "Sorry to disappoint. But no baby on the way here," the "True Blood" star (once engaged to Marilyn Manson) tweeted after she was photographed touching her stomach and wearing a baggy poncho at a Los Angeles grocery store.

It will be the first child for both.

