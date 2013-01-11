NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rachel Wood is going to be a mom.

Wood's publicist, Amanda Silverman, said Friday the 25-year-old actress and her husband, Jamie Bell, are expecting their first child later this year. She said Wood and Bell are "thrilled."

The couple married last year. They first dated in 2005 but broke up the following year.

Wood's breakout role was in 2003's gritty film "Thirteen." In 2011, she co-starred with Kate Winslet in the HBO miniseries "Mildred Pierce." Both roles earned her Golden Globe nominations.

Bell, 26, is best known for his starring role in "Billy Elliott." His film credits also include "King Kong" and "The Adventures of Tintin."

Us Weekly first reported Wood's pregnancy.