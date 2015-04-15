Is it true love for a "True Blood" actress?

It appears that Evan Rachel Wood has found herself a new man in little-known actor Michael Thomas Grant.

Evan was spotted holding hands with Michael on April 14 in Los Angeles. The eclectic actress kept it simple with a button-down shirt, backwards hat and sunglasses.

The two are currently starring together in a theater production in Los Angeles called "Dear John Hughes." The show is reportedly a concert-style performance made to commemorate famous films from the late director of the same name.

On April 10, the Golden Globe-winning actress tweeted a picture of the two of them in character, captioning the image, "The Geek and the Basketcase," an ode to their "The Breakfast Club" characters.

Last year, Evan separated from her husband Jamie Bell, with whom she has a son. She was previously linked to actress Katherine Moennig and she dated rocker Marilyn Manson for four years.