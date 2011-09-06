From a swept-back pompadour hairstyle to sky-high false eyelashes, Evan Rachel Wood loves to experiment with her look.

At the Mildred Pierce premiere in Venice, Italy on Friday, the actress rocked a dramatic cat eye that complemented her black silk-and-lace Alessandra Rich gown.

The 23-year-old's eyeliner-heavy look extended past her lash lines into the creases, transforming it from chic to edgy. The bold shadow offset her girlie side-parted 'do and diamond stud earrings.

The last time we saw a makeup look as intense as Wood's was on Emma Watson at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere in NYC back in July, where the starlet sported heavy black eye shadow with shimmering gold glitter in the inner corners.

