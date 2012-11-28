Evangeline Lilly premieres major hair makeover on 'Hobbit' red carpet

Us Weekly

Evangeline Lilly, is that you?

Hitting the red carpet for the world premiere of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" in Wellington, New Zealand, the actress, 33, emerged for her first event in a long time -- looking very little like her former self.

The star, best known as Kate on the beloved ABC series "Lost," chopped off her trademark brown wavy hair to reveal a startling short, shaggy new 'do with blond streaks. Lilly wore a sexy pink sequined minidress with long sleeves for the premiere.

Lilly plays Tauriel, an elf character, in installments two and three of Peter Jackson's much-anticipated prequel trilogy to the "Lord of the Rings" films, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's book.

She's stayed mostly out of the limelight since "Lost" aired its finale in 2010. During that hiatus, she became a mom, welcoming a son with her boyfriend, Norman Kali, in mid-2010.

"My son is wonderful. He is amazing!" she told Us in October 2011. "Motherhood is a joy! I have dreamed about being a mother since I was 12 years old, and there's nothing disappointing about it."

